Energy Sector Update for 01/04/2021: GEVO,OVV,OVV.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,SSL

Energy stocks added slightly to their prior narrow gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 90 cents lower at $47.62 per barrel, reversing an early advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.20 to $50.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) was 1.2% higher, trimming most of a 5.9% spike soon after Monday's opening bell that followed the bio-fuels company saying it hired Koch Project Solutions to provide front-end engineering, design and project management services for its planned expansion project. Gevo currently is working to secure funding for the project through Citigroup (C) Global Markets.

Ovintiv (OVV) climbed 4.6% after the energy company Monday said it reduced its long-term debt by $257 million during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, and when added to its Q3 repayments, is expecting to cut its total debt by at least $1 billion by the end of 2021.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) rose 2.4% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt Monday reiterated its buy rating for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer with a CAD9 price target price for its shares after Cenovus completed its acquisition of Husky Energy, becoming the country's third-largest energy producer.

Sasol (SSL) slid 1.3% after saying it completed the sale of its 50% stake in the Gemini high-density polyethylene joint venture to Ineos Gemini HDPE LLC on Dec. 31. The South African petrochemical company was expecting to use the $404 million in net proceeds to repay shorter-term debt obligations.

