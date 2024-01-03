News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2024: SU, TALO, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

January 03, 2024

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slightly gaining recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $70.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.9% to $76.54 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were almost 3% higher at $2.64 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Suncor Energy (SU) was up more than 1% after saying its Q4 upstream production reached 808,000 barrels per day, resulting in an annual average of 746,000 bbls/d, in line with its November 2022 outlook.

Talos Energy (TALO) was more than 4% higher after saying it has begun oil and natural-gas production at its Lime Rock and Venice wells, located near its Ram Powell platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was slightly declining after it priced a public offering of $2 billion worth of notes, comprising $1 billion of senior notes due Jan. 11, 2027, and $1 billion of senior notes due Jan. 31, 2034.

