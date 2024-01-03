News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2024: NRG, TALO, GOLD

January 03, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 3.2% to $72.65 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.9% to $78.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.1% to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NRG Energy (NRG) unit Direct Energy Services said it is providing renewable electricity services to over 200,000 homes and businesses as the supplier of Boston's Community Choice Electricity Program. NRG shares gained 0.2%.

Talos Energy (TALO) rose 2.3% after the company started oil and natural gas production at its Lime Rock and Venice wells, located near its Ram Powell platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) approached some of First Quantum Minerals' major investors to measure their support for a potential takeover bid, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Barrick Gold shares dropped 2.6%.

