EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2024: EQNR, BP, BRK.A, TALO, NRG, BRK.B

January 03, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Energy stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 3.5% to $72.82 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 3.3% to $78.36 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures added 3.5% to $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Equinor (EQNR) and BP (BP) agreed with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to terminate the Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate agreement for the Empire Wind 2 project. Equinor shares rose 2%, and BP gained 1.7%.

PacifiCorp, the electric company indirectly owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), is looking to float US investment-grade bonds to settle nearly $300 million in claims linking it to wildfires in Oregon in 2020, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway shares rose 1.4%.

NRG Energy's (NRG) Direct Energy Services unit said it is providing renewable electricity services to over 200,000 homes and businesses as the supplier of Boston's Community Choice Electricity Program. NRG shares gained 0.8%.

Talos Energy (TALO) rose almost 2% after the company started oil and natural0gas production at its Lime Rock and Venice wells, located near its Ram Powell platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
