Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2023: WFRD, WHD, EZFL

Energy stocks were trading sharply lower this Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was dropping 4.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.34 to $77.99 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was dropping $2.56 to $83.35 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.48 lower at $3.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Weatherford International (WFRD) slumped 6.9%. The energy services firm said it has hired Arun Mitra to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding chief accounting officer Desmond Mills, who had been interim CFO since August 1. Mitra joins Weatherford from Mitsubishi Power Americas, where he also was chief financial officer.

Cactus (WHD) fell 1.8%, reversing an early 3% gain, after the wellhead equipment company said it was buying privately held FlexSteel Technologies for $621 million in cash at closing and up to $75 million in milestone payment based on the spoolable pipe company's financial performance through mid-2024.

EzFill Holdings (EZFL) raced more than 7% higher after the fueling services company said it added 10 new fleet accounts during December, bringing the number added in 2022 to about 100.

