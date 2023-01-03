Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2023: TRGP,BX,WFRD,WHD,EZFL

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday declines during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both dropping 3.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was dropping 4.8% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $3.33 to $76.93 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was down $3.65 to $82.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.49 to $3.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Targa Resources (TRGP) fell 4.4% after the natural gas gathering and shipping company said it was acquiring the 25% of the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline it doesn't already own, paying a Blackstone (BX) affiliate $1.05 billion in cash, plus working capital adjustments. Blackstone rose 2.3%.

Weatherford International (WFRD) slumped 6.8%. The energy services firm said hired Arun Mitra to be chief financial officer, succeeding chief accounting officer Desmond Mills, who had been interim CFO since Aug. 1. Mitra joins Weatherford from Mitsubishi Power Americas, where he also was CFO.

Cactus (WHD) fell 1.7%, reversing an early 3% gain, after the wellhead equipment company said it was buying privately held FlexSteel Technologies for $621 million in cash at closing and up to $75 million in milestone payments based on the spoolable pipe company's financial performance through mid-2024.

Among gainers, EzFill Holdings (EZFL) jumped 5.8% after the fueling services company said it added 10 new fleet accounts during December, bringing the number added in 2022 to about 100.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.