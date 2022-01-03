Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2022: PTEN, TTE, NESR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.29%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.96% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.60 at $74.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.43 to $77.35 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.03 lower at $3.70 per 1 million BTU.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was gaining more than 6% in value after saying it has sold that well service rig and wireline businesses that it acquired as part of its purchase of Pioneer Energy Services to Clearwell Dynamics for $43 million in cash.

TotalEnergies (TTE) has decided to shut a fluidic catalytic cracker and small crude distillation unit at its 225,500 barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas on Saturday to repair a leaking heat exchanger, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. TotalEnergies was recently up more than 2%.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) said it received multiple contracts totaling more than $100 million over a three-year period and split between production and drilling and evaluation services in North Africa countries. National Energy Services Reunited was marginally higher recently.

