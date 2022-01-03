Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2022: HOLI,DMLP,NESR

Energy stocks were sharply higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) adding 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 5.6% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $1.12 to $76.33 per barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced $1.43 to $79.21. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $3.73 per million BTU.

In company news, Hollysys Automation Systems (HOLI) rose 4.6% after saying Changli Wang returned as chief executive, succeeding Chit Nim Sung, who stepped down Monday from the electric-generation infrastructure company. Wang served as CEO at Hollysys from 2007 to 2013.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) climbed 3.5% after saying late Friday it completed the purchase of about 4,600 net acres of natural gas and crude oil properties in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming in exchange for 1.6 million of its common limited partnership units.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) added 1.8% after saying it received multiple contracts for production, drilling and evaluation services in Egypt and Algeria worth a total of more than $100 million over the next three years.

