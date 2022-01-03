Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2022: AZRE,HOLI,DMLP,NESR

Energy stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) adding 3.1% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 6.8% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.87 higher at $76.08 per barrel following reports the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allied countries will vote Tuesday to continue with their gradual increases in production each month until they return to pre-pandemic levels.

The global benchmark Brent contract was advancing $1.15 to $78.93 while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.09 to $3.82 per million BTU.

In company news, Azure Power Global (AZRE) was slipping 0.3%, backing down from a 4.1% gain earlier Monday that followed the electric utility saying its 600-megawatt Interstate Transmission System in India's Rajasthan state was fully operational. Power generated at solar-energy facility is under contract to supply the Solar Energy Corporation of India at 2.53 rupee ($0.035) per kilowatt hour for the next 25 years.

To the upside, Hollysys Automation Systems (HOLI) rose 3.7% after saying Changli Wang returned as chief executive, succeeding Chit Nim Sung, who stepped down Monday from the electric-generation infrastructure company. Wang served as CEO at Hollysys from 2007 to 2013.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) added 4.4% after saying it received multiple contracts for production, drilling and evaluation services in Egypt and Algeria worth a total of more than $100 million over the next three years.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) climbed 4.1% after saying it completed the purchase of about 4,600 net acres of natural gas and crude oil properties in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming in exchange for 1.6 million of its common limited partnership units.

