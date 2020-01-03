Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2020: YUMA,CEI,XOM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.54%

CVX -0.20%

COP +0.34%

SLB +0.34%

OXY +1.73%

Energy stocks have turned lower, giving back all of their spike earlier Friday amid a more than 2% jump in global oil prices in response to US forces killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad overnight. The NYSE Energy Sector Index was down 0.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.38 to $62.56 per barrel in New York while the front-month Brent crude February contract was ahead by $1.85 to $68.10 per barrel. February natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Yuma Energy (YUMA) jumped 32% after the oil and natural gas company said it has revised its credit agreement with an affiliate of Red Mountain Capital Partners, adding a new $2 million delayed-draw term loan facility on top of its $1.7 million purchased loan already outstanding with the alternative asset manager. The purchased loan matures at the end of 2022 and can be exchanged by Red Mountain for a 5% convertible note with an initial rate of $0.129 per share, according to a regulatory filing late Thursday by the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Camber Energy (CEI) climbed 15% after saying it has cancelled the merger with privately held Lineal Star Holdings it announced in July by redeeming all of the Series E and Series F preferred stock it previously issued to the owners of the pipeline integrity and inspections company. One of the reasons for unwinding the deal it said was the post-merger company's inability to meet some of the listing standards of the NYSE American stock exchange, including receiving shareholder approval for the conversion rights and other terms of the preferred stock.

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) turned 0.7% lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Friday that followed the energy major saying it expects between $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in proceeds from the sale of its oil and natural gas production assets in Norway and providing a significant boost to its Q4 earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.