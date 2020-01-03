Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2020: USEG,YUMA,CEI,XOM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.72%

CVX -0.17%

COP +0.67%

SLB +1.00%

OXY +2.46%

Energy stocks turned mixed Friday afternoon, giving back all of their morning gains amid a 3% jump in global oil prices in response to US forces killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad overnight. The NYSE Energy Sector Index was ahead 0.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.87 higher at $62.56 per barrel while the front-month Brent crude February contract advanced $2.36 to $68.61 per barrel. February natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

Crude oil prices firmed after the Energy Information Administration Friday reported an 11.5 million barrel decline in US inventories during the seven days ended Dec. 27, or more than triple the 3.1 million-barrel draw expected in a survey of industry experts by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute earlier this week reportedly said crude oil supplies dropped by 7.8 million barrels.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) US Energy (USEG) was nearly 26% higher in late Friday trade after saying it will begin trading on a split-adjusted price with the start of Monday's regular session following the execution of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split by the oil and natural gas producer. Shareholders approved the upcoming stock split on Dec. 10 and the company amended its articles of incorporation with securities regulators in Wyoming on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Yuma Energy (YUMA) jumped more than 27% after the oil and natural gas company said it has revised its credit agreement with an affiliate of Red Mountain Capital Partners, adding a new $2 million delayed-draw term loan facility on top of its $1.7 million purchased loan already outstanding with the alternative asset manager. The purchased loan matures at the end of 2022 and can be exchanged by Red Mountain for a 5% convertible note with an initial rate of $0.129 per share, according to a regulatory filing late Thursday by the company.

(+) Camber Energy (CEI) climbed nearly 8% after saying it has reversed its merger with privately held Lineal Star Holdings announced in July by redeeming all of the Series E and Series F preferred stock it issued to the owners of the pipeline integrity and inspections company. One of the reasons for unwinding the deal, it said, was the post-merger company's inability to meet some of the listing standards of the NYSE American stock exchange, including gain shareholder approval for conversion rights and other terms of the preferred stock.

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) turned 0.7% lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Friday that followed the energy major saying it expects between $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in proceeds from the sale of its oil and natural gas production assets in Norway, providing a significant boost to its Q4 earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.