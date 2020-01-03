Energy Sector Update for 01/03/2020: BP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CVI

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.39%

CVX: +0.56%

COP: +1.44%

SLB: +2.02%

OXY: +2.21%

Energy stocks were gaining during pre-bell trading hours on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 4% to $63.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude futures were advancing 4% to $68.80 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was up 4% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up 0.2%.

Energy stocks moving on news include:

(+) BP (BP), which was up 0.8% as oil prices rallied along with gold after an Iranian military general was killed in airstrikes authorized by President Donald Trump, escalating tensions in the region as Iranian political leaders warned of "harsh revenge."

In other sector news:

(=) Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on CVR Energy (CVI) with a neutral rating and a $43 price target. CVI was flat.

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) has received a favorable ruling in a lawsuit it filed challenging the $2 million fine imposed by the US Treasury Department for its deal with Russian oil firm PAO Rosneft while Ukraine sanctions were in effect, reports said late Thursday. XOM was marginally higher.

