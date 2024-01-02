News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/02/2024: VTNR, CVX, VAL, PBR, AGR, PNM

January 02, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $70.51 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 1.3% to $76.02 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.7% higher at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) said its amended term loan provides for an incremental $50 million of liquidity, which is expected to provide "strategic flexibility" around potential transaction opportunities. Its shares slumped almost 29%.

Chevron (CVX) said Tuesday it expects $3.5 billion to $4 billion in non-cash, after-tax charges in Q4 results related to regulations in California and previously sold oil and gas production assets in the US Gulf of Mexico. Its shares added 0.2%.

Shares of Avangrid (AGR), the US-based unit of Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola, gained 2.6% while PNM Resources (PNM) was down past 6% after the companies said they had terminated their planned merger.

Valaris (VAL) said it has been awarded a contract valued at about $519 million for its drillship DS-4 from Petrobras (PBR). Valaris was down 1.2%.

