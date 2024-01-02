Energy Sector Update for 01/02/2024: VAL, PBR, AGR, PNM, TTE

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $71.22 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 0.4% to $76.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Valaris (VAL) shares rose nearly 0.1% after the company said it has been awarded a contract valued at about $519 million for its drillship DS-4 from Petrobras (PBR).

Shares of Avangrid (AGR), the US-based unit of Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola, gained 3.4% while PNM Resources (PNM) was down almost 6% after the companies said they had terminated their planned merger.

TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1% after saying production has started at the second development phase of the Mero field on the Libra block off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.