Energy Sector Update for 01/02/2024: TTE, AGR, PNM, XLE, USO, UNG

January 02, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.9% at $73.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.9% to $78.48 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.5% higher at $2.63 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after saying production has started at the second development phase of the Mero field, or Mero-2, within the Libra block off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Avangrid (AGR) terminated its merger agreement with PNM Resources (PNM), the two companies said in separate statements. PNM Resources was down more than 7% pre-bell.

