Energy Sector Update for 01/02/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CLB, WMB, SDRL

Correcting the price movement for CVX is the list of Top Energy Stocks.

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.43%

CVX: +0.41%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.87%

OXY: +0.92%

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was up 5 cents to $61.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude March contract gained 11 cents to $66.11 per barrel. February natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) retreated 0.2%, while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was dropping more than 3%.

In other sector news:

(+) Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) gained almost 6% after the marine oilfield-services company announced three-year contract extensions worth almost $200 million for its AOD II and AOD III drill rigs in the Middle East.

(+) Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) was up more than 1% after lowering its quarterly dividend by 54.5% from current levels to $0.25 per share and also reducing its outlook for the three months ending Tuesday. Furthermore, it lowered the forecast range for Q4 net income and revenue by $0.07 per share and $7 million, respectively, now expecting to earn between $0.37 to $0.38 per share.

(=) Energy Fuels (UUUU) was flat pre-bell Thursday. The Colorado-based uranium mining company said it will renew its "at-the-market" stock sales program, under which the company may sell up to an additional $30 million of common shares on the NYSE American or any other US market.

