Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2024: CLNE, RRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $78.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to $81.95 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 0.2% at $2.57 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was up more than 1% after an agreement announced earlier this week to provide ultra-clean renewable natural gas for 39 of Cemex US' ready-mix and cement bulk trucks in Southern California.

Range Resources (RRC) maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on June 28 to shareholders on record as of June 14. Range Resources was 0.4% higher pre-bell.

