Energy Sector Update for 05/30/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, BWLP, HESM

Energy stocks were falling premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) retreated 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $78.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent declined 1% to $82.64 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2% at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

BW LPG (BWLP) shares were up 11% after the company reported higher Q1 earnings and shipping and product services revenue.

Hess Midstream (HESM) shares were down 4.2% after the company said a secondary public offering of 10 million of its class A shares has been priced for gross proceeds of $343 million to the selling shareholder.

