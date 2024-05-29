News & Insights

Energy
MRO

Energy Sector Update for 05/29/2024: MRO, COP, TELL, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

May 29, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently inactive.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.3% at $80.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.3% to $84.46 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) will acquire Marathon Oil (MRO) in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion of net debt, the companies announced. Marathon Oil advanced by jumped 11% pre-bell.

Tellurian (TELL) advanced by over 10% after saying it has agreed to sell its integrated upstream assets to Aethon Energy Management LLC for $260 million.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has started production at four new oil wells in Canada. Vaalco Energy fell by over 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRO
COP
TELL
EGY
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.