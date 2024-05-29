Energy Sector Update for 05/29/2024: MRO, COP, TELL, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently inactive.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.3% at $80.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.3% to $84.46 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) will acquire Marathon Oil (MRO) in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion of net debt, the companies announced. Marathon Oil advanced by jumped 11% pre-bell.

Tellurian (TELL) advanced by over 10% after saying it has agreed to sell its integrated upstream assets to Aethon Energy Management LLC for $260 million.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has started production at four new oil wells in Canada. Vaalco Energy fell by over 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.