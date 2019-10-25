Energy Sector Earnings Continue to Ramp Up

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, tracking mild weakness in the underlying commodities and while U.S. stock index futures trade flat on a batch of mixed corporate earnings. Energy sector earnings continued to ramp up across each sub-group this morning.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are moderately lower but on track for strong weekly gains as support from a surprise draw in U.S. inventories and possible action from OPEC and its allies to extend output cuts outweighed broader economic concerns. "Slowing global activity will see demand drop, so the reality is that oil rallies will be limited," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "It won't take much too pull the rug out from under oil's feet." Elsewhere, traders will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes rig count released later this afternoon as the next major catalyst for oil prices.

Natural gas futures are off ~1%, tracking weakness in the crude complex and following yesterday’s storage build which was in with estimates. Platts estimates builds this week are tracking towards +83 Bcf as onshore production increases are offset by higher home heating loads.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - The state of Massachusetts sued ExxonMobil, accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. The lawsuit in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston alleged Exxon systematically misled investors about climate-driven risks to its business and deceived auto drivers and other consumers about the role fossil fuel products play in causing climate change.

Press Release - Eni announced results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019. The company reported adjusted operating profit of €2.16 billion in the third quarter, down by 35% q-o-q (€6.79 billion in the nine months, down by 18%). Excluding the impact of the loss of control over Eni Norge on the 2018 results to allow a-like-for-like comparison, and net of scenario effects and IFRS 16 accounting, the Group adjusted operating profit decreased by 1% in the quarter (a 4% increase in the nine months). Adjusted net profit was €0.78 billion for the quarter, down by 44% q-o-q (down by 42% excluding IFRS 16 accounting effects); €2.33 billion in the nine months, down by 26% (down by 23% excluding IFRS 16 accounting effects). The buy-back program of Eni’s shares started at June 5, 2019; as of September 30, 2019 16.2 million of shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of €229 million.

Press Release - Eni announced the discovery of new resources in the Abu Rudeis Sidri development lease, in the Gulf of Suez, where the operating company Petrobel, equally held by Eni and by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), drilled an appraisal well of the discovery of Sidri South, announced last July. The Sidri 36 appraisal well, drilled to assess the field continuity westward in a down dip position with respect to Sidri-23 discovery well, encountered an important hydrocarbon column in the clastic sequences of the Nubia Formation (200 meters of hydrocarbon column).

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras reported third-quarter net income of 9.09 billion reais ($2.25 billion), significantly down from the previous quarter partly because of one-off charges. In a securities filing, the company said net income rose 36.8% from the same period last year, but fell 51.8% on a quarterly basis.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras reported the beginning of the non-binding phase related to the sale of downstream assets, which includes: Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) in Amazonas, Lubrificantes e Derivados de Petróleo do Nordeste (LUBNOR) in Ceará, and the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) in Paraná, as well as their corresponding logistics assets. Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum with more detailed information about the aforementioned assets, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2019 net income was $90.4 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $122.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $119.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $108.9 million, or $0.25 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $283.6 million, compared to $291.6 million in the prior-year period. Cabot's Board of Directors has approved an 11 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock, resulting in the fifth dividend increase since May 2017. The dividend will be paid on November 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019. As previously announced in its September 30, 2019 press release, Cabot repurchased 10.5 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $18.21 during the third quarter of 2019. Since reactivating the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2017, Cabot has reduced its shares outstanding by over 12 percent to 407.9 million shares. The Company currently has 21.0 million remaining shares authorized under its share repurchase program (or approximately five percent of its current shares outstanding).

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Leading operational efficiency gains expected to result in full-year wells to sales at the high end of guidance while not exceeding $1.15 billion annual capital investment; Beating 25% reduction target for full-year average well costs, averaging $784 per lateral foot and 10,466 feet lateral length in the quarter; Condensate production of greater than 15 MBbls per day, up 50% from second quarter, contributing 19% of E&P revenues; Total production of 202 Bcfe, including 22% liquids at approximately 80 MBbls per day; Borrowing base reaffirmed, revolver maturity extended one year to 2024, no borrowings outstanding under $2 billion commitment as of September 30, 2019; Realized $88 million of settled derivative gains, increasing weighted average realized price by $0.44 per Mcfe; and Reported weighted average realized price of $2.55 per Mcfe, including derivatives and excluding transportation.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced third quarter 2019 revenue of $239 million, a decrease of $6 million from the second quarter 2019. Net loss for the quarter was $533 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019. Excluding $535 million, or $4.85 per share of special items, adjusted net income was $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter 2019 compared to adjusted net loss of $0.08 per diluted share in the second quarter 2019. Forum generated $22 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, a sequential improvement of approximately $4 million on slightly reduced revenue.

Press Release - Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $48.0 million, or $0.80 per share, compared with earnings of $41.8 million, or $0.70 per share, for the 2018 third quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2019 third quarter were $666.8 million compared with $704.8 million reported for the 2018 third quarter.

(Late Thursday) – Business Wire - Ranger Energy Services announced today its results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues decreased slightly to $84.1 million, from $84.3 million in Q2. Sequential growth in Wireline and Processing Solutions revenue was offset by Other Service declines.Net income decreased $2.7 million, to a loss of $0.9 million from income of $1.8 million in Q2. The decline in net income was impacted by the combination of cost of service and depreciation expense increases, several non-recurring expenses and a non-cash income tax provision. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6% to $12.2 million, from $13.0 million in Q2. The Adjusted EBITDA decrease was driven by increased cost of services.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2019 of $31.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, on revenues of $263.7 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $31.3 million. The reported third quarter 2019 results included a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge for the Drilling Services business of $33.7 million ($26.6 million after-tax, or $0.45 per diluted share) and severance and downsizing charges totaling $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share). These results compare to reported net loss for the third quarter of 2018 of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, on revenues of $274.6 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $27.6 million. The reported third quarter 2018 results included legal fees incurred for patent defense of $3.5 million ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.05 per diluted share) and a reserve for prior years' Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") claim settlements of $2.6 million ($2.1 million after-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share).

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the third quarter 2019. Key highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included: Increased revenue to $108 million, which is at the high end of the guidance range of $100 – $110 million; Recorded product bookings of $92 million, which is at the high end of the guidance range of $75 – $95 million; Received several orders for new technology products amounting to approximately 22% of product bookings during the quarter; Reported net loss of $1 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share; Grew Adjusted EBITDA to $15 million, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 14%; Captured $14 million of additional annualized cost savings with approximately $11 million related to the lease of the forge facilities and equipment to AFGlobal Corp.; the full impact of the forge lease is expected to reach $13 million over the course of the lease; Total annualized cost savings have increased to approximately $43 million since the third quarter of 2018; Maintained a clean balance sheet with no debt and cash on hand of $413 million as of September 30, 2019.

Press Release - Valaris issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets.

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced third-quarter 2019 earnings of $712 million, compared with $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding special items of $690 million in the third quarter, primarily impairments related to the company's investment in DCP Midstream, LLC, adjusted earnings were $1.4 billion, compared with second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion. Capital expenditures and investments in the third quarter were $867 million. Phillips 66 funded $439 million of share repurchases and $402 million of dividends in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with 444 million shares outstanding.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Kinder Morgan to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6775 per common unit for the third quarter of 2019, or $2.71 on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of $0.01 per unit, or 1.5 percent, over the second quarter 2019 distribution, and an increase of $0.04 per unit, or 6.3 percent, over the third quarter 2018 distribution. This is the 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and will be paid on Nov. 14, 2019, to common unitholders of record as of Nov. 4, 2019.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners announced third-quarter 2019 earnings of $237 million, or $1.15 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $276 million, and distributable cash flow was $255 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $323 million in the third quarter, compared with $319 million in the prior quarter.

U.S. stock index futures inched up as upbeat earnings offset disappointing results from Amazon. Most European stocks fell, pressured by lower Anheuser-Busch InBev’s shares as the company cut its growth outlook amid a new bout of Brexit anxiety. Major Asian bourses ended higher as some positive earnings from overseas tech companies offset growth concerns. In currency markets, the dollar traded flat against a basket of six major currencies while the euro steadied after a survey revealed German business morale held steady in October. Oil prices were little changed and risk aversion continued to support gold prices. Data on consumer sentiment is scheduled for release later in the day.



