Energy Sector Attracting Interest From Value Investors

Energy stocks have underperformed in 2023 following a year of massive outperformance. YTD, the sector is up 5%, while the S&P 500 is up 15%. However, the sector continues to attract interest from value investors due to its low valuations and high dividend payments. The Energy Select SPDR (XLE) has a P/E of 8.2 and a dividend yield of 3.7% vs a P/E of 25 and yield of 1.5%.

Recent 13-F filings show that prominent value investors continue to build a position in the sector. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5% and now owns 25% of the company. Despite his appetite for the stock and approval from the SEC to buy up to 50% of the company, Buffett has dismissed speculation that he is looking to buy the whole company, remarking that “We’re not going to buy control. We wouldn’t know what to do with it.”

Carl Icahn also owns Occidental albeit a much smaller stake at 1.5%. He also owns positions in Southwestern Oil & Gas and CVR Energy. Like Buffett, his career has been defined by buying into industries that are unloved with compelling valuations that are being ignored by the broader market in favor of ‘hotter’ sectors.

Many see a looming catalyst for energy in that oil producers have reduced production in the second-half of the year which should provide a healthy tailwind for prices the rest of the year.

Finsum: The energy sector is one of the cheaper parts of the market. So, it’s not surprising to see that many value investors are making big bets on the sector.

