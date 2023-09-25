Energy Resources of Australia flags uranium mine rehab costs to exceed forecast

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Energy Resources of Australia ERA.AX on Tuesday forecast the total rehabilitation costs related to the Ranger uranium mine site in Northern Territory to "materially exceed" the previous forecast range of A$1.6 billion ($1.03 billion) to $2.2 billion.

A feasibility study for the site, which was due this month, will be postponed to October, the company said.

($1 = 1.5571 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

