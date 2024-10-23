Energy Resources of Australia Updates Director’s Stock Interests

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. announced changes in the indirect stock interests of Director Brad Welsh, involving the acquisition of Rio Tinto Limited shares through the global employee share plan. The changes include the issuance of new shares due to the vesting of Matching Share Rights and additional shares purchased under the employee plan.

