Energy Resources of Australia Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. announced a change in director Justin Carey’s indirect interest in Rio Tinto Limited shares, reflecting the vesting and acquisition of shares through the Rio Tinto Global Employee Share Plan. The transaction involved the issuance of shares and matching rights, enhancing Carey’s stake under the plan. The move is part of regular adjustments in director shareholdings to align with company policies.

For further insights into AU:ERA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.