Energy Resources of Australia Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

October 23, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. has announced changes in the interest holdings of Director Alfred Grigg, who acquired additional Rio Tinto shares through the company’s employee share plan. This acquisition includes both direct and indirect interests, with securities purchased and issued at a value reflective of prevailing market prices. The changes highlight strategic moves in executive compensation tied to equity incentives.

