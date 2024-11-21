Energy Resources Australia Sees Major Stake Increase

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Rio Tinto and associated entities increasing their voting power from 86.33% to 98.43%. This shift follows the issuance of new shares through entitlement offers, indicating strong investor interest and potentially impacting ERA’s strategic direction.
