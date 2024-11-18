News & Insights

Energy Resources of Australia Secures Funding for Rehabilitation

November 18, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) has concluded its shortfall bookbuild for a non-underwritten entitlement offer, raising AUD $766.5 million to support the Ranger Project Area’s rehabilitation efforts. Despite no bids for the shortfall shares at the offer price, shareholders applied for additional shares, which will start trading on the ASX on 22 November 2024. This funding aims to sustain ERA’s rehabilitation activities until the third quarter of 2027.

