Energy Resources of Australia Ltd Issues New Securities

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd has announced the issuance of new securities as part of previously disclosed transactions. The company is seeking quotation for these securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in its financial maneuvers. This move is expected to attract attention from investors interested in potential growth and opportunities in the energy sector.

