Energy Resources of Australia Completes Entitlement Offer

November 17, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd has successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising over AUD $766 million with an 87% shareholder participation rate. A shortfall of shares will be offered to institutional and sophisticated investors, potentially benefiting shareholders who did not take up their entitlements. The newly issued shares are set to commence trading on the ASX on 22 November 2024.

