Energy Resources of Australia Completes Entitlement Offer

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd has successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising over AUD $766 million with an 87% shareholder participation rate. A shortfall of shares will be offered to institutional and sophisticated investors, potentially benefiting shareholders who did not take up their entitlements. The newly issued shares are set to commence trading on the ASX on 22 November 2024.

For further insights into AU:ERA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.