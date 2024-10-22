Energy Resources of Australia Announces Entitlement Offer

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. has announced an Entitlement Offer, which excludes shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia, New Zealand, or eligible jurisdictions. This move aims to comply with applicable laws and regulations, particularly those concerning the U.S. securities market.

