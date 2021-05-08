Energy Recovery's (NASDAQ:ERII) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Energy Recovery is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$35m ÷ (US$204m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Energy Recovery has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Energy Recovery's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Energy Recovery here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Energy Recovery is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. In addition to that, Energy Recovery is employing 39% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Energy Recovery's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 83% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

