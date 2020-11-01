Energy Recovery, Inc. Just Recorded A 150% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$27m. Energy Recovery also reported a statutory profit of US$0.10, which was an impressive 150% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ERII Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Energy Recovery's four analysts is for revenues of US$97.4m in 2021, which would reflect a chunky 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 65% to US$0.14 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$96.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$10.88, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Energy Recovery, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$9.50 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 13% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.4% next year. It's pretty clear that Energy Recovery's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Energy Recovery's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Energy Recovery's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Energy Recovery. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Energy Recovery going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Energy Recovery that you should be aware of.

