Energy Recovery (ERII) Price Target Increased by 10.55% to 18.60

The average one-year price target for Energy Recovery (NasdaqGS:ERII) has been revised to $18.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.55% from the prior estimate of $16.83 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.87% from the latest reported closing price of $14.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERII is 0.10%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 50,842K shares. The put/call ratio of ERII is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,966K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 81.02% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,041K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 43.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,603K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 10.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,327K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 27.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.