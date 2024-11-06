Energy Recovery downgraded to Hold from Buy at Fearnley

Fearnley analyst Nils Thommesen downgraded Energy Recovery (ERII) to Hold from Buy with a $20 price target The company’s earnings growth is “kicking off” but this is reflected in the stock’s valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
