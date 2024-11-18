Energy Recovery announces $50M share repurchase program

Energy Recovery (ERII) announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program to purchase up to $50 million of the company’s outstanding common stock over the next 12 months, beginning in November 2024.
