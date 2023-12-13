Energy, Real Estate Stocks Lifting Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory a little before noon on Wednesday, thanks to fairly strong gains in energy and real estate sectors.

The mood remains cautious with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.50 points or 0.21% at 20,276.34 about a quarter to noon.

The Energy Capped Index is up 1.3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is rising 5%. Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Athbasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corporation (TOU.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Shawcor (MATR.TO) and Peyto Exploration and Development Corp (PEY.TO) are up 1.3 to 2.4%.

In the real estate sector, H&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO) is up 3.3%. Allied Properties Real Estate (AP.UN.TO), First Capital REIT (FCR.UN.TO), Choice Properties (CHP.UN.TO) and Crombie Real Estate (CRR.UN.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Among other gainers, Bitfarms (BITF.TO) is soaring nearly 10%. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Premium Brands International (PBH.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

Among the losers, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) is down 3.7%. Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and ONEX Corporation (ONEX.TO) are down 1.3 to 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.