Energy prices to fall for millions of Britons this winter, regulator says

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households this winter after the energy regulator said its cap on the most widely used tariffs would be lowered by about 7.5% from Oct. 1.

The reduction was due to a fall in wholesale gas prices as lockdowns on business and homes led to a slump in demand, regulator Ofgem said.

The cap for average annual consumption on the most common tariffs, used by around 11 million households, will fall by 84 pounds ($110) to 1,042 pounds, Ofgem said.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

