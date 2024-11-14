Energy Plug Unveils New Battery System for Crypto

Energy Plug Technologies (TSE:PLUG) has released an update.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 20 kWh Decentralized Battery System, targeting the growing need for reliable energy solutions in cryptocurrency mining and AI operations. This innovative system supports decentralized networks, ensuring continuous power and offering significant cost savings. With preorders starting in December 2024, Energy Plug positions itself as a leader in decentralized energy infrastructure.

