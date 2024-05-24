Energy Plug Completes Successful Warrant Program

Energy Plug Technologies (TSE:PLUG) has released an update.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has successfully completed their early warrant exercise program, raising $217,500 by issuing 2.9 million common shares and 1.45 million incentive warrants. These funds are earmarked for working capital purposes. The incentive warrants will allow warrant holders to buy additional shares at $0.075 each over the next 12 months.

