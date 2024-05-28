Energy One’s Exclusive Capital Raise and NAB Talks

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced a capital raising offer exclusively for Australian and New Zealand shareholders, with a discounted offer price aimed at benefiting current shareholders. The offering has been fully underwritten, including participation from existing directors and long-term shareholders. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with NAB regarding the renewal of a debt facility, with the potential renewal date extending up to April 2027.

