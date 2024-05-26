Energy One Limited Unveils Share Offer

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced an equity capital raising initiative for May 2024, targeting eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand with an underwritten, non-renounceable entitlement offer of new ordinary shares. This offer does not constitute a public offering document and will not be lodged with any regulatory authority, but will be detailed in an upcoming offer booklet available on the ASX website. The distribution of the new shares will adhere to specific eligibility criteria and will not be offered broadly outside of Australia and New Zealand due to legal restrictions.

For further insights into AU:EOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.