Energy One Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

November 26, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 18,831 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, following their issuance under an employee incentive scheme. This move could be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s market activities and its potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:EOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

