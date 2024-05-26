News & Insights

Energy One Limited Plans New Securities Issue

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced a new proposed issue of 1,073,837 ordinary fully paid securities under the ticker code EOL. The offering is a standard pro rata issue, with important dates including the ex-date on May 29, 2024, record date on May 30, 2024, offer closing on June 14, 2024, and issue date set for June 21, 2024.

