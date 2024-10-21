Energy One Limited Issues New Unquoted Share Rights

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced the issuance of 36,640 unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended for trading on the ASX, highlight the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. This move could be of interest to investors watching corporate governance and employee engagement strategies.

