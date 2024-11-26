Energy One Limited Issues New Employee Share Rights

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.
Energy One Limited has announced the issuance of 3,360 unquoted share rights under their employee incentive scheme, with restrictions on transfer until a later date. This move could signal the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent, potentially impacting its market performance and investor interest.
