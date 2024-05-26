Energy One Launches $4.3M Share Entitlement Offer

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has announced a forthcoming Entitlement Offer aiming to raise approximately $4.3 million by offering new shares to current shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. The non-renounceable entitlement offer is on a pro rata basis, allowing the purchase of 1 new share for every 28 held, without requiring a disclosure document. The offer is fully underwritten and is not expected to materially affect the company’s control due to its structure and size.

