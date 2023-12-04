News & Insights

Energy official says US refilling SPR 'as much as we can' - Bloomberg News

December 04, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Surbhi Misra for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The United States is taking advantage of low oil prices and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as much as it can, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Bloomberg News on Monday.

The amount is limited by physical constraints in the caverns, Bloomberg News quoted Turk as saying.

