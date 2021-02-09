Energy Names Take Off as Oil Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

U.S. oil prices rose by 2% on Monday to return to their pre-pandemic levels, erasing losses suffered during the coronavirus crisis. Taking investors on a roller coaster ride, the commodity has made a stunning rebound — from the depths of minus $38 a barrel in April to reclaim a 13-month high yesterday. The oil market's gain added to last week's rally, which saw the WTI surge around 8.9%.



The American benchmark gained $1.12 to end the day at $57.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, the international Brent crude futures settled at $60.56 per barrel, up $1.22, or 2.1% from their last close. Both contracts hit their highest since January 2020.

Momentum Coming Back to the Market

The energy space has been rallying for the past few months on continued vaccine-related developments and their successful deployment around the world that offer hope for an earlier-than-expected pickup in the commodity’s demand. Crude has been driven up further by the lid on production from OPEC+ members and on top of that, Saudi Arabia’s surprise pledge to reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March.



Optimism related to the passage of the latest stimulus from Washington, easing coronavirus infections, signs of robust demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer, China, and President Joe Biden’s pushback against the immediate lifting of Iranian sanctions have added to the market’s bullishness.

Energy Stocks Soar

The string of catalysts pushed the Energy Select Sector SPDR — an assortment of the largest U.S. energy companies — up more than 4% on Monday to be at the top of the S&P sector standings.



In fact, some of the top gainers of the S&P 500 included energy-related names like Marathon Oil MRO, Occidental Petroleum OXY, Apache Corporation APA, Diamondback Energy FANG and Hess Corporation HES. Marathon was the top-performing stock with a gain of 13.1%, followed by Occidental (12.81%), Apache (10%), Diamondback (7%) and Hess (6%). Meanwhile, the only energy representative in the 30-stock Dow Jones industrial average, Chevron CVX — carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) — was up around 2.5%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apache Corporation (APA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.