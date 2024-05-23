Energy Monster Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Smart Share Global ADR (EM) has released an update.

Smart Share Global Limited, known as Energy Monster, has successfully met Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, with its shares maintaining a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for ten consecutive business days. The company, which leads the mobile device charging service market in China, faced potential compliance issues but has now rectified the situation, satisfying Nasdaq’s conditions well before the June deadline.

For further insights into EM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.