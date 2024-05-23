News & Insights

Energy Monster Regains Nasdaq Compliance

May 23, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Smart Share Global ADR (EM) has released an update.

Smart Share Global Limited, known as Energy Monster, has successfully met Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, with its shares maintaining a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for ten consecutive business days. The company, which leads the mobile device charging service market in China, faced potential compliance issues but has now rectified the situation, satisfying Nasdaq’s conditions well before the June deadline.

