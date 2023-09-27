Energy, mining stocks lift Australia shares as inflation meets expectations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Thursday led by the gains in energy and mining stocks, a day after inflation numbers came in-line with expectations, easing pressure on the central bank for near-term interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,035.50 by 0058 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Wednesday.

Data released on Wednesday showed the country's consumer price index for August came in line with expectations, lessening pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike rates next month.

The RBA has raised rates by 400 basis points since May last year to an 11-year high of 4.1% and warned that rates might need to be hiked further to contain inflation.

Nominal retail sales rose 0.2% in August from July, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. Analysts had forecast a 0.3% gain.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 2.2%, after oil prices surged 3% overnight on worries of tight global supplies. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.1% each.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM jumped 0.6% as iron ore futures rebounded on positive data from China's industrial profits. Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD slipped as much as 3%to their lowest level since March 20, as gold hovered near a more than six-month low hit in on Wednesday, as the dollar and Treasury yields held at elevated levels. GOL/

Heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell as much as 4.7% to hit a more than six-month low.

Brickworks BKW.AX fell more than 9% to top losses on the benchmark, as the brick maker reported lower annual profit.

Lithium Power International LPI.AX surged about 19% after it confirmed that it was in discussions with Chilean copper miner Codelco regarding a potential transaction.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 11,252.23.

